Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 660 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

HD stock opened at $300.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.75 and its 200-day moving average is $304.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

