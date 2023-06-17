Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $193,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.
AMZN stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
