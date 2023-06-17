Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $379,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,566,516,000 after buying an additional 414,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $458.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $426.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $489.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

