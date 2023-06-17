Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $630,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.4% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.06. The firm has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

