Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $630,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.4% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.06. The firm has a market cap of $426.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
