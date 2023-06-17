Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.75 and a 200 day moving average of $304.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

