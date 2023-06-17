Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,300 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,208,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 22,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $601,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Featured Stories
