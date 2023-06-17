Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $473,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.3% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

