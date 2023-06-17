Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $496.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.63. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a current ratio of 15.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $6,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 116,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
