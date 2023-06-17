Taylor Morrison Home Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $5,339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $5,339,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,247.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $952,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,212 shares of company stock worth $37,738,107 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

