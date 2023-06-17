Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 4,502 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 91.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

POWI opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $94.90.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $126,264.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,957.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,201 shares of company stock worth $5,501,063 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

