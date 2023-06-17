Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after buying an additional 179,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,655,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $158.72. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average of $133.04.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,947.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,271 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.