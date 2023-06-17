Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Castellan Group grew its holdings in Life Storage by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Life Storage by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after buying an additional 29,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Life Storage in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.11.

Shares of LSI opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.