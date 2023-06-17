Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Webster Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

