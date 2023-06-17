Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 176.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,995 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Millard Choate acquired 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 39,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,526. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

