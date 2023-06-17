Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,479 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fluor were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fluor by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,572 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Fluor by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

