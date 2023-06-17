Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $99,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.