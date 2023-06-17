Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 1,616 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $17,506,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

