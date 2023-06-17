Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 19,224 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,786,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,508,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 345,155 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,440,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after acquiring an additional 267,284 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,797.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.