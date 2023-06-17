Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 5,987 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ADC opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $80.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 162.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Peter Coughenour acquired 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,262.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,043 shares in the company, valued at $388,262.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Craig Erlich bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,827.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,839 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 38.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

