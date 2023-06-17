Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 649 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. JMP Securities upped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $83.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $59.96 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

