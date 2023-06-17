Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,937.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $121.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.28. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

