Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 26,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Jay Gerken acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.