Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

