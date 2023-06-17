Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CACI International by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CACI International

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI opened at $325.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $326.86.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.57%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CACI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.20.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

