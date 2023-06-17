Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in MGIC Investment by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in MGIC Investment by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 20,409 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MGIC Investment by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 40,501 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in MGIC Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.07.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

