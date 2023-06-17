Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.59 Million Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $157,349.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,330.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,951. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYTK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

