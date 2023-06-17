Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 141,945 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $76,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 4,378 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $197,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,875 shares of company stock worth $374,310 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 149.75% and a negative net margin of 187.31%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

