Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.82 Million Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in KT were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,016,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,229,000 after buying an additional 162,157 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,072,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 193,468 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KT by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,298,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 765,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 629,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KT shares. Bank of America downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on KT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KT opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.78.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

