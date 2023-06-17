Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,548 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $39,136,000 after buying an additional 281,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $56.31 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

