Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.38 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,271,000 after acquiring an additional 155,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,277,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

DECK stock opened at $512.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $517.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

