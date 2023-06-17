Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,405 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,598,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 1,483,031 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $53.71 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

