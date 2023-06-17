Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.53 Million Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.