Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.63 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,987 shares of company stock worth $1,325,639. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.47.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.26. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.