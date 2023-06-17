Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Crocs were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $1,550,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs Stock Down 4.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $109.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.54 and its 200-day moving average is $117.30.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 98.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.