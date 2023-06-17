Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.46 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,768,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIT opened at $136.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average is $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

