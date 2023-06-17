Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 1.12. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,098,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $578,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,283 shares in the company, valued at $35,506,274.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,983 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,986. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

