Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.27 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 289.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,236 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH opened at $78.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.56.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.