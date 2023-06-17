Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of GGG opened at $86.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

