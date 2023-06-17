Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,935 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 58,595 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 124.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,446.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Copart by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $89.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

