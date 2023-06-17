Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $2.98 Million in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in adidas by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $95.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 432.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. adidas AG has a twelve month low of $45.48 and a twelve month high of $96.91.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. adidas had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, analysts predict that adidas AG will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

adidas Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.10%.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

