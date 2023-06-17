Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $3.18 Million in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,183,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Insider Activity at BHP Group

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.24. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.28) to GBX 2,510 ($31.41) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.54) to GBX 2,900 ($36.29) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,098.86.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.