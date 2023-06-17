Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $4.38 Million in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 104,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after buying an additional 43,710 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 285,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in BAE Systems by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BAESY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,027.50.
BAE Systems Trading Up 1.0 %
BAE Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.7716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAESY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.