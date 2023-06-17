Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $193,968.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $127,543.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $193,968.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,605.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,708 shares of company stock worth $438,831. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Shares of GWRE opened at $72.72 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $83.51. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.08 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

