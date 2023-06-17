Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 108,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

GPK stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

