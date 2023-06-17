Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 11,406 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 13,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $503,214.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,730.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,932 shares of company stock worth $2,492,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.