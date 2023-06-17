Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 11,749 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.93.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,936.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $59.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.42.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

