Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 20,249 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 131.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,638 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 20,249 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $188.99 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.98 and a 200-day moving average of $184.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 484.59 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.