Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.3 %

CW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $176.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.25. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

