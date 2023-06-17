Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,540 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UGI by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE UGI opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently -51.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault purchased 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.