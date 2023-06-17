Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock opened at $119.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,301,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,438 over the last 90 days. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

